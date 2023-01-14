Texoma Local
A+ Athlete: Peyton Holland, Chisum

By Dylan Morgan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Peyton Holland of Chisum High School.

Peyton holds a perfect 4.0 GPA, is enrolled in dual credit courses through Paris Junior College, and is the Salutatorian for the upcoming class of 2023. All while juggling her FFA Presidency and volunteer work at Chisum.

“My experience with Peyton? She’s an all-star, she’s a stud in everything she does,” said Chisum Agricultural Teacher Matt Preston. “Yruthfully, I don’t know how to sum it up other than that. She’s the kind of kid you hope and dream you get every so often in your career as a teacher.”

“Now I get used to it, just studying all the time. I stay on top of my schoolwork, and I know in college it’s going to be very difficult,” said Holland. “I know in the future I’m wanting to go to medical school in the end of things and I know that will require study habits, being on top of schoolwork or you can get really behind, and it won’t work out.”

Of course, Peyton excels in her athletics just as much. Competing in four sports for Lady Mustangs Athletics. In softball, she was named to the Texas Sportswriters Association All-State team. On the track, she holds the school record for the triple jump. Out on the court, she was named the Red River Valley Offensive Player of the Year in basketball and the district server of the year for Chisum Volleyball.

“Whatever the game plan is, she’s very disciplined in doing that and you can see on the court how it translated and, in her academics, and in her FFA it’s the same way,” said Chisum Girls’ Basketball head coach Will Smith. “She’s going to set a plan and she’s going to follow the plan and she’s going to do what she needs to do to get her stuff done and accomplish what she wants to accomplish.”

“It’s always kind of an escape from everything. You know, when you get into a game you have tunnel vision. You know, you’re only in the game,” said Holland. “Nothing else is really going on for what you’re doing on the court, on the field, on the track, it’s just everything has stopped. So, you know you can kind of just zone in on everything and have fun with what you’re doing.”

