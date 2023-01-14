Austin College students using flames to restore Sneed Prairie

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Almost forty years ago, the owners of what is now called Sneed Prairie left the sprawling 100 acres of Texoma countryside to Austin College.

It’s now a site dedicated to learning for thousands of elementary kids on field trips and college students who spend hours restoring it to its natural beauty.

Sneed Prairie in Grayson County is part of the last remaining Blackland Prairie.

Every two years, weather permitting, Austin College students get to do something to help conserve it- Set it ablaze.

“What we’re doing today is trying to set a fire,” said Dr. Steven Goldsmith, professor of biology at Austin College.

Lighting up a prairie in need of restoration may sound counterintuitive.

“There’s very little intact of the native Blackland Prairie habitat,” said Dr. Peter Schulze, biology and environmental sciences professor at Austin College.

But the flames are giving this prairie another chance.

“What we’re trying to do is see if we can tweak a property that was given to the college back towards its more native state,” said Schulze.

The fire imitates the blaze that once swept across the prairie hundreds of years ago to nourish native plants and burn new and unwelcome species.

“Above-ground biomass gets burned,” said Goldsmith. “That releases nutrients that go back into the soil and nourish the grasses, but it kills the woody vegetation.”

The restoration is in the hands of Austin College students.

“We’re learning a lot about how to regrow the environment, and it’s just teaching us how to be ready,” said Wesley Smith, a student at Austin College.

“When you get to actually do something, you kind of go from knowing about it to knowing it,” said Schulze.

Over the last two decades, the prairie has begun to bloom again.

“There was basically no grass in that field a few years ago,” said Schulze.

“We’re not there yet, but there’s a lot of progress.”

“Seeing all the hard work we’ve done pay off and like all the hard work and like all the hard work the students of the past have done pay off, it’s just so amazing,” said Smith.

After the fire is out, the charred natural grass grows back even stronger.

