New Ardmore shelter provides 40 more beds for homeless in city

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new overnight homeless shelter has opened in Ardmore, with room for up to 40 people.

The Grace Center’s overnight shelter has been open for five days.

Director Linda Heitman said so far, it’s been a big success.

“They’re surprised that we serve supper and breakfast,” Heitman said. “We’ve had really great comments about the backyard.”

Heitman said their first night open, they had seven people. The next few nights they saw 11. On Thursday night, the Grace Center gave shelter to 19 people.

The shelter’s total capacity is 40, with 28 beds and more cots, and even kennels outside for pets.

“There are people who are living on the streets who have pets and they won’t come into a shelter because they don’t want to leave their pets outside,” Heitman said. “So we won’t let them in the building, but we provide them with a safe space where they can stay.”

Like many shelters, the Grace Center has a family room where homeless families with children can stay in one room.

But unlike other shelters, the Grace Center is a low-barrier shelter - taking in people who might be turned away from other shelters for not being sober or not having an ID.

“You can’t get a job without identification, you can’t get an apartment without identification, so really the identification is one of the core barriers that’s preventing people from getting housed,” Heitman said.

Heitman said the people who come to the Grace Center for shelter will meet with a case worker who will help make sure they have an ID and can get help for any substance abuse or mental health issues.

The Grace Center’s overnight shelter opens at 6 p.m. each night. They serve dinner at 7 p.m. and close each day after breakfast.

They will stay open during freezing weather.

