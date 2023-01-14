South Winds Speeding Up!

The winds are speeding up in Texoma! Saturday has already recorded wind gusts close to 30mph west of I-35 and those speeds will increase throughout the holiday weekend. Parts of Texoma could experience wind gusts up to 40mph on Sunday. Those strong winds will bring in warmer than normal temperatures and also some clouds.

Sunday night into Monday the cloud cover will trap in Sunday’s highs in the 60s. Meaning some areas will see highs in the low 70s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, it will be cloudy and the winds will continue to be strong. There is a light chance of rain early Monday at about 10% but the rest of the day will be dry.

Looking past the weekend, Wednesday will be the day to watch as all models have consistently been showing showers due to a Pacific low moving towards Texoma. It’s still too early to tell if there will be a severe risk with these storms, but rain and colder temperatures are looking very likely for Wednesday.

Enjoy the warm-up this weekend and stay tuned for updates on Wednesday’s rain chances.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.