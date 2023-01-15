Near Record Highs Tomorrow

Sunday saw the Texas counties in Texoma under a wind advisory until 6pm. Wind speeds were consistently between 20-30mph with gusts up to 35mph. Unfortunately, the winds are only slowing down a little bit as we head into the overnight. The addition of cloud cover Sunday means overnight temperatures will only drop a few degrees and stay in the 50s and 60s. That means Monday will see near record highs in the 70s tomorrow.

Good news for anybody making plans for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The low chance of rain has been reduced to mere sprinkles overnight. The vast majority of Texoma will stay dry with mere cloudy skies overnight. Winds will stay blowing around 20mph overnight and throughout the Monday holiday, but they will rotate out the West from the South throughout the day.

Texoma will get a brief break from the winds Tuesday with highs once again raising close to or at 70 degrees. Wednesday, however, will see rain showers move through early in the morning and into the day. The timing on that system has been fluctuating for days now, but at the moment they do not appear to be severe. Check back on the updated timing and threat in the next couple of days.

Enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.