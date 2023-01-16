Ardmore celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Monday morning, the HFV Wilson Community Center organized its annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration.

Executive Director at the HFV Wilson Community Center, JaMia Cody said it’s “a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Parade goer, Marie Stubblefield said, “it was a blessing that everyone was out here.”

The parade began at the intersection of Martin Luther King and P Street and ended at the HFV Wilson Community Center.

“People came out, went through the parade and presented what Martin Luther King meant to them,” said Stubblefield.

Cody said organizations from all over Ardmore participated in this year’s parade, “this year we shot to get at least 40 or more entries and we hit it.”

Stubblefield said she enjoyed the celebrations, “very much entertained, the gospel music, the things that they had on their cars, on the floats and the inspirations when they came down the street.”

After the parade, everyone gathered inside the community center for the guest speaker, “Chauvin Aaron, he’s going to be a great speaker, we’re looking forward to everything he’s going to be able to give us today, kind of some affirmations for 2023 and looking forward,” Cody added.

And Cody said we can remember Dr. King’s legacy everyday by living as he did, “his legacy in itself, is just giving back, doing what we can to be a beacon of light.”

Stubblefield said, “keep God first, that was one of the main things he did and entrust in him and stop the violence and to live one another’s life as he did for justice for all.”

