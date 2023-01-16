Texoma Local
Collin County police arrest man in search for missing woman

THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Deputies said 33-year-old Kayla Kelley was reported missing on Wednesday after friends said they hadn’t seen her in days.

her car was found in a remote part of Frisco.

An investigation has led to the arrest of 32-year-old Ocaster Ferguson, also known as Kevin Brown, in connection with Kelley’s disappearance.

He’s been charged with kidnapping and is in jail with a million-dollar bond.

if you have any information about Kelley’s whereabouts, please contact CCSO at 972-547-5100.

