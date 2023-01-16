OSBI investigating after McAlester man shot, killed by police

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A McAlester man has died after police shot him Saturday night.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened, but early reports state a 911 caller asked for officers to check on a man having a mental episode.

A press release from OSBI states McAlester police knew who the man was, and asked for assistance from Krebs police. When they got there, the man was in the doorway with a carbine rifle.

Officers asked him to put it down, but he didn’t follow their commands. The officers then shot the man and began “rendering aid,” according to the release.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released yet, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

