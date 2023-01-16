Texoma Local
OSBI investigating after McAlester man shot, killed by police

A McAlester man has died after police shot him Saturday night.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A McAlester man has died after police shot him Saturday night.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened, but early reports state a 911 caller asked for officers to check on a man having a mental episode.

A press release from OSBI states McAlester police knew who the man was, and asked for assistance from Krebs police. When they got there, the man was in the doorway with a carbine rifle.

Officers asked him to put it down, but he didn’t follow their commands, according to a press release.

Officers asked him to put it down, but he didn’t follow their commands. The officers then shot the man and began “rendering aid,” according to the release.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released yet, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

