Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting

A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the...
A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified.

According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries.

Police said it happened in the area of N Culberson Street and West U.S. Highway 82. at around 6:22 p.m.

According to the press release, the two victims were found by police near a silver colored truck. They were transported to to a medical facility and later succumbed to their injuries.

Police said it appears the three subjects possibly knew each other and that this is an isolated incident without an ongoing threat to the community.

This is still an active investigation and the suspect has not been identified at this time, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been abducted out of Kingston, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Marshall County girl found safe, sheriffs say
THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
Collin County police arrest man in search for missing woman
A McAlester man has died after police shot him Saturday night.
OSBI investigating after McAlester man shot, killed by police
Investigators said Friday that Adams is facing a charge of first-degree murder, but gave no...
Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

Latest News

A child has been abducted out of Kingston, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Marshall County girl found safe, sheriffs say
Austin College's 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
Austin College’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
Austin College's 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
MLK at Austin College
“His legacy in itself, is just giving back, doing what we can to be a beacon of light.”
Ardmore celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King