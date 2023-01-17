1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified.

According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries.

Police said it happened in the area of N Culberson Street and West U.S. Highway 82. at around 6:22 p.m.

According to the press release, the two victims were found by police near a silver colored truck. They were transported to to a medical facility and later succumbed to their injuries.

Police said it appears the three subjects possibly knew each other and that this is an isolated incident without an ongoing threat to the community.

This is still an active investigation and the suspect has not been identified at this time, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

