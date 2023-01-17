Texoma Local
3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery

By Kaitlin Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray news) - Three people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

All personnel on site have been accounted for, and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention, the city of Borger said in a social media post.

Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.
Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.(viewer)

The fire is still active, and crews are working to stabilize the situation.

Officials said that there’s no immediate threat to nearby areas.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

