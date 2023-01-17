Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

AMBER alert issued for abducted Marshall Co. girl

A child has been abducted out of Kingston, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
A child has been abducted out of Kingston, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A child has been abducted out of Kingston, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

An AMBER alert has been issued for 14-year-old Abby Carter.

Abby was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday on Rainbow Lane in Kingston according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, who issued the alert on behalf of MCSO.

OHP stated Abby is believed to be with 43-year-old Amy Payne in an unknown vehicle.

In a post on Facebook, Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said Payne is Abby’s biological mother but does not have any custody of the teen.

Abby is described as 5 foot 1 inch, 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information that may help locate her, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Friday that Adams is facing a charge of first-degree murder, but gave no...
Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
34 Chophouse & Doc's Lounge
34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison
52-year-old Charles Dean Bush, of Denison, has been indicted on multiple counts of child sex...
Grayson County man indicted on child sex crimes
Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies

Latest News

Austin College's 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
Austin College’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
Austin College's 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
MLK at Austin College
“His legacy in itself, is just giving back, doing what we can to be a beacon of light.”
Ardmore celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King
THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
Collin County police arrest man in search for missing woman