Austin College’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “When we acknowledge the past, we acknowledge how far people have come, so that you can recognize where you are today.”, said Austin College student, Jessica Osei.

An auditorium full of people at Austin College’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration.

Austin College students were among the many keynote speakers to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including nominated speaker, senior, Jessica Osei.

She said, “I think the most important thing to take away from Dr. King is to never give up on your goals and to know that you belong in any space that you walk into.”

The audience enjoyed a musical tribute of Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change’s Gonna Come’, which sparked conversation of progress, a factor community speaker, James Petty said he’s very proud of.

He said, “I’m proud that I could look out into an audience that contained both black Americans, white Americans, and folks from all different cultures and backgrounds and we can set aside our differences for a time and find that common ground that makes us all human.”

The audience sat, captivated, as the speakers invited them to push beyond their comfort zones to further inspire the next generation of people.

Petty said, “I want people to take away, a personal sense of responsibility to figure out what part they can play to make the dream a reality and to keep hope alive for all of us.”

