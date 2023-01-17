Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant survey deadline approaching

The survey was released at the beginning of this month and is composed of 25 questions...
The survey was released at the beginning of this month and is composed of 25 questions regarding community and economic issues.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant residents, you have one week left.

The City of Durant is urging all residents to complete the Community Perception Survey.

The survey was released at the beginning of this month and is composed of 25 questions regarding community and economic issues.

All surveys will be collected, assessed and discussed during special town hall meetings.

The town hall meeting dates have not been set just yet.

City Manager Lisa Taylor encourages all to fill the survey out, “just get involved, this is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in our community and just make it the best place it can be.”

To access the survey, click here.

Or you can fill out a physical form at City Hall, Donald W. Reynolds Library, or the Ron Cross Senior Activity Center.

The survey deadline is Sunday, January 22 at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Missing Oklahoma girl, 4, killed on Christmas, court docs say
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say
A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the...
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
Collin County police arrest man in search for missing woman

Latest News

East Central University was awarded the Higher Education Prevention Services grant for Opioid...
East Central University awarded grant to prevent opioid abuse on campus
Letterman’s, medals, trophies, yearbooks, and history, from as early as the 1900s, are things...
Sherman ISD ‘Ex-Students Museum’ displays district’s history
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
A Denison juvenile was air lifted to a hospital after accidently being shot with a shotgun...
Juvenile airlifted after accidental shooting, police say