Durant survey deadline approaching

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant residents, you have one week left.

The City of Durant is urging all residents to complete the Community Perception Survey.

The survey was released at the beginning of this month and is composed of 25 questions regarding community and economic issues.

All surveys will be collected, assessed and discussed during special town hall meetings.

The town hall meeting dates have not been set just yet.

City Manager Lisa Taylor encourages all to fill the survey out, “just get involved, this is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in our community and just make it the best place it can be.”

To access the survey, click here.

Or you can fill out a physical form at City Hall, Donald W. Reynolds Library, or the Ron Cross Senior Activity Center.

The survey deadline is Sunday, January 22 at midnight.

