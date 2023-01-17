Texoma Local
East Central University awarded grant to prevent opioid abuse on campus

East Central University was awarded the Higher Education Prevention Services grant for Opioid...
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University was awarded the Higher Education Prevention Services grant for Opioid and Stimulant prevention through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The grant will give the university $100,000 a year for three years to fund on-campus efforts to prevent the misuse of opioids and stimulants.

This grant will fund campus efforts to prevent opioid and stimulant misuse through education and evidence-based prevention services, Grant Coordinator Genan Westmoland said.  Some of the evidence-based prevention services include: life-saving Naloxone, prescription lock boxes, disposal bags for medication, campus needs assessment and outreach.

