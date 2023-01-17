Garvin county man arrested after shooting

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man.

Court documents state it happened in Maysville on January 7th. Robert McFarland allegedly shot a man in the chest and in the back with a pistol.

He’s been charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and a gun possession charge since he wasn’t supposed to have a gun due to a previous felony conviction.

