Garvin county man arrested after shooting
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man.
Court documents state it happened in Maysville on January 7th. Robert McFarland allegedly shot a man in the chest and in the back with a pistol.
He’s been charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and a gun possession charge since he wasn’t supposed to have a gun due to a previous felony conviction.
