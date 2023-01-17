Juvenile airlifted after accidental shooting, police say
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison juvenile was air lifted to a hospital after accidently being shot with a shotgun Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.
The Denison Police Department and the Denison Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of Dean around 3:30 p.m.
Police said a juvenile had accidently been shot with a shotgun The juvenile was air lifted to a hospital in the metroplex in stable condition.
According to a press release, the incident is still being investigated and no charges have been filed.
