Juvenile airlifted after accidental shooting, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison juvenile was air lifted to a hospital after accidently being shot with a shotgun Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

The Denison Police Department and the Denison Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of Dean around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a juvenile had accidently been shot with a shotgun The juvenile was air lifted to a hospital in the metroplex in stable condition.

According to a press release, the incident is still being investigated and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.