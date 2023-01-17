Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Maysville man tries to hit teens with car, court docs say

A Maysville man has been arrested after trying to hit two teens with his car, according to...
A Maysville man has been arrested after trying to hit two teens with his car, according to court documents.(Garvin County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Maysville man has been arrested after trying to hit two teens with his car, according to court documents.

Documents state it happened last month, Donnie Dickenson allegedly swerved while driving his jeep, trying to hit a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old near the police station.

Documents go on to state that he stole a $3 pack of Fuji Film the next day from a store in Lindsay.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was cancelled Monday night...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say
THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
Collin County police arrest man in search for missing woman
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
A McAlester man has died after police shot him Saturday night.
OSBI investigating after McAlester man shot, killed by police
Investigators said Friday that Adams is facing a charge of first-degree murder, but gave no...
Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

A Denison juvenile was air lifted to a hospital after accidently being shot with a shotgun...
Juvenile airlifted after accidental shooting, police say
A Garvin County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man.
Garvin county man arrested after shooting
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Missing Oklahoma girl, 4, killed on Christmas, court docs say