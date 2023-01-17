Maysville man tries to hit teens with car, court docs say

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Maysville man has been arrested after trying to hit two teens with his car, according to court documents.

Documents state it happened last month, Donnie Dickenson allegedly swerved while driving his jeep, trying to hit a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old near the police station.

Documents go on to state that he stole a $3 pack of Fuji Film the next day from a store in Lindsay.

