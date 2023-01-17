Texoma Local
Only a few more days of warmer temperatures

Martin Luther King Day saw temperatures rise into the 70s
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today was a good day to have off with temperatures in the 70s all across Texoma. The winds were still a bit gusty, but they are settling down now after sundown. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s for the next two days until a cold front moves through Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will be a calm wind day, but they’ll pick back up on Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers in the morning. Skies will clear up Wednesday evening and lead to a chilly overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s going into Thursday.

Starting Thursday, Texoma looks to be returning to typical January temperatures with highs in the 40s/50s with lows in the 30s. Looking ahead, our next best chance of rain will be Saturday.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you still can!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

