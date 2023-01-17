Texoma Local
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs.

According to a press release, OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield.

The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification, the press release states.

