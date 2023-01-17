Texoma Local
Sherman ISD ‘Ex-Students Museum’ displays district’s history

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A collection of Sherman ISD history is now on display.

Letterman’s, medals, trophies, yearbooks, and history, from as early as the 1900s, are some of the things you can find at Sherman’s Ex- Students Museum.

“This museum is a vast collection of items from various areas of the Sherman school system,” Assistant Director of Ex-Students Museum James Perry said.

Their biggest collection is of the school’s rich legacy in sports.

“The letter jackets, the bulletins from various games, the programs you would get before walking into a stadium or gym,” Perry said.

One of the newest additions to the bearcat sports history is 90 year-old track and field medals.

“They are from the 1932 era UIL track and field event when Sherman went to state last time in track and field student,” Perry said.

At the 1932 state championship, Lelmer Reynolds won gold in discus and shot put. His great nephew has been keeping his hard-earned medals safe, until now.

“He held onto the medals for a good twenty, twenty-five years before he decided to pass them on to see them placed somewhere where they can be seen for long term,” Perry said.

The medals are currently on display at the athletic department at Sherman High School, but will be moving to the Ex-Students Museum - located at the old junior high next to the administration building later this year.

Just like the medals, most of the memorabilia has been donated over-time.

“People who no longer want to hold on to it, but don’t want to see it go away will donate it and we may display it here,” Perry said. “We may display it at the high school, but we are going to use and try to keep it on display and rotate it in and out.”

If you are interested in seeing part of Sherman’s history, the museum is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and upon special request.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

