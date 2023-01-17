Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sulphur Police looking for missing juvenile

Jayden Holmes, 16, was reported missing Tuesday night
Jayden Holmes, 16, was reported missing Tuesday night(Sulphur Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered juvenile Tuesday night.

Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.

Holmes is a white female, 5 ft. 3 inches, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair that is shoulder length, and green and black glasses. Police said she has both nostrils pierced, as well as multiple ear piercings.

Holmes is a type 1 diabetic and does not have her medication, police said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jayden Holmes, contact the Sulphur Police Department at (580) 622-6266.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say
A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the...
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
Collin County police arrest man in search for missing woman

Latest News

Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey announced Tuesday he dropped the investigation into the...
Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey dismisses investigation into Bill Magers’ appointment to NTRA
The new group will work to relocate not just the jail but everything that comes with the...
Grayson County Commissioners form committee to relocate Justice Center
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a car crashed into his vehicle, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from vehicle