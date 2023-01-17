Sulphur Police looking for missing juvenile

SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered juvenile Tuesday night.

Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.

Holmes is a white female, 5 ft. 3 inches, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair that is shoulder length, and green and black glasses. Police said she has both nostrils pierced, as well as multiple ear piercings.

Holmes is a type 1 diabetic and does not have her medication, police said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jayden Holmes, contact the Sulphur Police Department at (580) 622-6266.

