Windy, Dry, Mild: Wednesday Fire Danger

Low pressure developing to our northwest will keep a steady southerly flow overnight, allowing for very mild lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees, that’s 25 to 30 degrees above the norm! Winds will gust in the 15 to 25 mph range.

There’s a chance of showers or non-severe thunderstorms from about midnight to 8 a.m., severe weather is not in the cards and rainfall will generally be less than a quarter of an inch; we just don’t have enough moisture in place for a major rainfall event.

Wednesday sees clouds clear out by afternoon and the winds crank up to as high as 35 mph, this plus a surge of dry air and warmer-than-normal temperatures make for a significant fire danger on Wednesday. Cooler air moves in with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s by Thursday.

The overall pattern is shifting to one of more frequent low-pressure areas tracking a bit farther to the south, this means cooler with a couple of opportunities for rain, the first one Saturday and another on Tuesday of next week.

Unfortunately, rainfall amounts look fairly low with each event due to a skimpy moisture supply.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.