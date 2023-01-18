Bonham man dead after being ejected from vehicle

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a car crashed into his vehicle, ejecting him from the driver’s seat Monday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 60-year-old Nicolas Santana was driving south on State Highway 78, hauling a homemade trailer with no reflective material or required lighting.

DPS said Santana slowed down to make a left turn when William Isham, 65, did not see the vehicle and crashed into the back of the trailer.

After the impact of the crash, Santana’s vehicle rolled over and he was ejected.

Troopers pronounced Santana dead at the scene.

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.