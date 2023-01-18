Texoma Local
Breezy, Much Colder Tonight; A Cool Pattern Ahead

Next Tuesday could be interesting...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gusty winds will ease somewhat overnight, but remain in the 15 to 20 mph range. Coupled with falling temperatures, this will make a very chilly start to your Thursday with most locations in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday sees our strongest winds in the morning, it will be sunny and cool with diminishing winds during the afternoon.

Friday starts off cold as well, but temperatures should rise to near 60 by afternoon. An upper wave approaches with a chance of a cool rain on Saturday, a cold front passes and we’re back to sunshine and seasonably cool for Sunday. The process repeats Monday-Tuesday – clouds increase Monday, a chilly rain develops Monday night and into Tuesday.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the Tuesday system as some models suggest some wet snow may mix in with the rain, and there’s even a smaller chance we’ll get a few hours of wet snow as the core of this second wave passes Tuesday morning. Of course, there’s lots of time to keep tabs on this one as it develops.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

