City of Denison to regulate donation bins

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison City Council passed an ordinance to regulate who can place donation bins around town.

At the city council meeting Tuesday night, staff discussed an ordinance that would regulate the location, size, number and placement of donation bins. The ordinance would also allow the city to impound bins that are not in compliance after required notification.

News 12 reported last year about these “for-profit” red donation drop boxes that popped up all over Grayson County.

