Grayson County Commissioners form committee to relocate Justice Center

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners are taking new steps to address the area’s growth and solve the controversial jail expansion.

But commissioners worry the clock may already be counting down until the current plan to expand the jail in downtown becomes outdated.

“I don’t think that current site would serve as adequately years down the road,” said Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey.

Despite pushback from the city of Sherman, the plan to expand the facility along the intersection of S. Crockett and W. Cherry street is still happening.

“Most people want to see the jail and everything out of downtown Sherman but immediate needs right now kind of surpass just the needs of one area,” said Dawsey.

But Dawsey said the current expansion plan is just temporary.

DAs, law enforcement officers, and even a few residents will share ideas for a long-term solution.

“This is a long-term process, but we need to get it started,” said Commissioner Jeff Whitmire.

This group will work to relocate not just the jail but everything that comes with the justice center.

“As the population grows and our jail numbers increase, so do our court cases, so do our DA’s offices and the prosecutors that are in there, so all aspects of the justice center need to grow,” said Dawsey.

Dawsey said he hopes to find a new location in the next year, but right now there’s no set timeline.

“Target completion of everything is probably more along the lines of twelve years I’d say,” said Whitmire. “If we don’t get started now, it’ll never get started.”

The committee, he hopes, will bridge the divide and meet the needs of both the county and city.

“Hopefully, that’ll satisfy some people within Sherman to know that there is future plans,” said Dawsey. “There is a resolution to move everything out of downtown.”

News 12 also reached out to the city of Sherman.

It’s planning to wait to comment until after the meeting Monday evening.

