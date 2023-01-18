Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey dismisses investigation into Bill Magers’ appointment to NTRA

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey announced Tuesday he dropped the investigation into the appointment of Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority.

Dawsey said he believes there were no discussions or decisions made outside of an open meeting.

And although he says he wishes Magers’ hiring was more transparent, he does not think anything illegal occurred.

“They are justified in their decision-making,” said Dawsey. “While it may not be agreeable to everyone, they didn’t do anything illegal. So those actions stand, and I think it’s time we move forward and not look back, let’s concentrate on the future of Grayson County.”

Bill Magers sent the following statement:

“With respect to my position as the Executive Director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, and Director of the North Texas Regional Airport, I appreciate Judge Dawsey’s clarification on this matter. I look forward to working with Judge Dawsey, the County Commissioners, and other key stakeholders to continue moving Grayson County forward.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say
A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the...
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
THE COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO FIND A MISSING WOMAN.
Collin County police arrest man in search for missing woman

Latest News

Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
The new group will work to relocate not just the jail but everything that comes with the...
Grayson County Commissioners form committee to relocate Justice Center
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a car crashed into his vehicle, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from vehicle
Jayden Holmes, 16, was reported missing Tuesday night
Sulphur Police looking for missing juvenile