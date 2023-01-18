Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey dismisses investigation into Bill Magers’ appointment to NTRA

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey announced Tuesday he dropped the investigation into the appointment of Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority.

Dawsey said he believes there were no discussions or decisions made outside of an open meeting.

And although he says he wishes Magers’ hiring was more transparent, he does not think anything illegal occurred.

“They are justified in their decision-making,” said Dawsey. “While it may not be agreeable to everyone, they didn’t do anything illegal. So those actions stand, and I think it’s time we move forward and not look back, let’s concentrate on the future of Grayson County.”

Bill Magers sent the following statement:

“With respect to my position as the Executive Director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, and Director of the North Texas Regional Airport, I appreciate Judge Dawsey’s clarification on this matter. I look forward to working with Judge Dawsey, the County Commissioners, and other key stakeholders to continue moving Grayson County forward.”

