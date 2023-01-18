OG&E announced fuel charge increase for residents

Okla. (KXII) - OG&E announced another rate increase Tuesday, that will affect residents’ monthly electric bill.

In an email to customers, Oklahoma’s largest power provider said that customers will see an increase to the fuel charge on their bill of 4.8%, or approximately $5.46 per month.

OG&E said this change is needed to collect fuel costs incurred through Dec. 2022.

To help reduce the financial burden for customers, the fuel costs will be collected over a 21-month period.

OG&E offers payment assistance programs and pricing options to help customers manage their bills. You can contact their customer service like at (800) 272-9741.

