OHP zeroing in on distracted drivers in Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is conducting a special emphasis on distracted driving during the last two weeks of January, dedicated to and inspired by Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver on Jan. 31, 2015.

In a Facebook post, OHP said Dees and another trooper, Keith Burch, were investigating a collision on I-40, when a driver failed to yield to their warning lights and crashed into the collision scene, instantly killing Trooper Dees. Trooper Burch suffered serious injuries and has since retired.

The man who was driving the car was texting. He was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and spent five years in prison.

The case led to the “Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act of 2015″ which states, in part, that “it shall be unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle on any street or highway within this state while using a handheld electronic communication device to manually compose, send, or red an electronic text message while the motor vehicle is in motion.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.