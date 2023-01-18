Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OHP zeroing in on distracted drivers in Oklahoma

OHP Troopers in Troop D pulled over distracted drivers along I-40 on Tuesday in the same area...
OHP Troopers in Troop D pulled over distracted drivers along I-40 on Tuesday in the same area where Trooper Dees was killed(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is conducting a special emphasis on distracted driving during the last two weeks of January, dedicated to and inspired by Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver on Jan. 31, 2015.

In a Facebook post, OHP said Dees and another trooper, Keith Burch, were investigating a collision on I-40, when a driver failed to yield to their warning lights and crashed into the collision scene, instantly killing Trooper Dees. Trooper Burch suffered serious injuries and has since retired.

The man who was driving the car was texting. He was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and spent five years in prison.

The case led to the “Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act of 2015″ which states, in part, that “it shall be unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle on any street or highway within this state while using a handheld electronic communication device to manually compose, send, or red an electronic text message while the motor vehicle is in motion.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say

Latest News

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
Okla. AG requests more time between executions
Oklahoma’s largest power provider said that customers will see an increase to the fuel charge...
OG&E announced fuel charge increase for residents
Shane Cooper, 42, was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and...
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
This comes after current Chief Mike Bankston announced his retirement.
Bonham Police looking for a new chief