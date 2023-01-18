Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Okla. AG requests more time between executions

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting more time between seven impending executions in the state.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting more time between seven impending executions in the state.

According to a press release, Oklahoma has had four executions over five months, with 21 more pending.

“As is to be expected, DOC leadership and personnel have continuously sought to learn and improve during the process,” states the Jan. 17 filing. “One aspect that has become clear over time is that the current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel. This is especially true given the extensive and intensive nature of the training DOC personnel undergo to prepare for each execution.”

If granted, the request would push back by 60 days executions scheduled for Richard Eugene Glossip, Jemaine Monteil Cannon, Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Chandler Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith and Wade Greely Lay.

Before filing the motion, Drummond visited with family members of the victims of the aforementioned inmates to explain the reason for the request.

“I do not take lightly this request,” Drummond said. “These families have waited many years to see justice done, and I am grateful for their understanding in this matter.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say

Latest News

OHP Troopers in Troop D pulled over distracted drivers along I-40 on Tuesday in the same area...
OHP zeroing in on distracted drivers in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s largest power provider said that customers will see an increase to the fuel charge...
OG&E announced fuel charge increase for residents
Shane Cooper, 42, was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and...
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
This comes after current Chief Mike Bankston announced his retirement.
Bonham Police looking for a new chief