Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in New Mexico plan to announce Thursday whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal for a scene in the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the Western film when the shot fired.

Director Joel Souza was also hurt in the incident.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office said it will release a statement Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say

Latest News

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over food allergen concerns
Denison City Council passed an ordinance to regulate who can place donation bins around town.
City of Denison to regulate donation bins
Madison Brooks, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, was hit and killed by a vehicle,...
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home