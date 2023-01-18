Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Seminole County man was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.

Court documents state in 2017, Armstrong and another individual took Owl into a wooded area behind his residence and tied her to a tree. Armstrong then left Owl tied to the tree for several hours. Armstrong returned to the tree with a rifle and asked the other individual if he wanted to shoot Owl, but the individual said “No.” Armstrong then shot Owl twice, killing her.

Armstrong was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and 10 years for use, carry, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with the murder of Scotty Candler.

Court documents state in May of 2015, Armstrong received orders from a gang to question Candler about an unrelated homicide. Armstrong and another individual went to Candler’s residence carrying firearms. Scotty Candler opened the door to his residence and his two dogs ran out. Armstrong fired two shots outside Scotty Candler’s home. According to Armstrong, the other individual then went inside and shot Scotty Candler, killing him.

