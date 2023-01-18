Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.
Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.(The State of Oklahoma)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Seminole County man was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.

Court documents state in 2017, Armstrong and another individual took Owl into a wooded area behind his residence and tied her to a tree. Armstrong then left Owl tied to the tree for several hours. Armstrong returned to the tree with a rifle and asked the other individual if he wanted to shoot Owl, but the individual said “No.” Armstrong then shot Owl twice, killing her.

Armstrong was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and 10 years for use, carry, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with the murder of Scotty Candler.

Court documents state in May of 2015, Armstrong received orders from a gang to question Candler about an unrelated homicide. Armstrong and another individual went to Candler’s residence carrying firearms. Scotty Candler opened the door to his residence and his two dogs ran out. Armstrong fired two shots outside Scotty Candler’s home. According to Armstrong, the other individual then went inside and shot Scotty Candler, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say

Latest News

Denison City Council passed an ordinance to regulate who can place donation bins around town.
City of Denison to regulate donation bins
Fullerton Park in Davis is working on new upgrades
Fullerton Park in Davis getting new features
OHP Troopers in Troop D pulled over distracted drivers along I-40 on Tuesday in the same area...
OHP zeroing in on distracted drivers in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
Okla. AG requests more time between executions