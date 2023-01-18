Sherman City Council approves two new projects

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just a few weeks ago, Sherman City Officials proposed to the city council the need for a larger city hall and during Tuesday’s meeting, the proposal moved closer to becoming an active project.

Sherman Councilman, Josh Stevenson said, “So tonight, we approved a program study to hire an architecture firm to begin exploring the idea of building a new city hall.”

For more than 20 years, the current city hall has operated on Mulberry Street in a building which used to be a post office, and now, because of the city’s growth, officials say they need more room.

Council members agreed on an architecture company to look at what’s possible.

Stevenson explained, ”And what they’ll do is, they’ll look at how much space we have, how much space we’ll need to build a building that will last another 30 years, and then start looking at sites for where we’d put another city hall and start figuring out numbers to see how much it would cost.

Another item on the agenda, upgrades for Sherman’s Fire Station One facility.

Sherman’s Interim Fire Chief, Billy Hartsfield said, “Tonight, we requested for a construction manager at risk. We’ve been doing a facilities assessment with Hidell and Associates, looking at all of our facilities and trying to be as efficient as possible with the growth the city and the department is going through and just understanding the right and the best way to grow into our facilities.”

Chief Hartsfield said next, the architecture firm will work on building blueprints and assess costs before presenting to council for approval.

He then explained, “By doing a rebuild, we can fill the needs of the growing department, without the huge cost of a brand-new facility, while preserving some of the history of station one and its location next to downtown.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.