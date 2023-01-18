Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them.

According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.

Police said after reviewing Cooper’s criminal history, they found at least one other conviction for theft, so the charge was enhanced to a felony.

Cooper was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

