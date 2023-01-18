Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.(Baltimore County Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say

Latest News

Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Court asked to void verdict against ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family's garage, police say
Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is...
Amber Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl in Missouri