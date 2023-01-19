Bryan County Deputy memorialized with stretch of U.S. Highway 70 Bypass

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A section of the U.S. Highway 70 Bypass was dedicated as the Deputy Jarid Taylor Memorial Highway during a ceremony on Jan. 14.

Jan. 14 marked the three year anniversary of Deputy Taylor’s death, when he died in a crash on the way to an emergency call.

Signs dedicating Deputy Taylor went up over the weekend.

