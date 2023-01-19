Fire hydrant replacement in Denison may affect water pressure in area

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is planning to replace a fire hydrant in town that could affect the water pressure in that area.

In a Facebook post, the city said utility crews will be replacing the fire hydrant at W. Sears and N. Scullin Ave. on Friday at 9 a.m.

The city said surrounding customers may experience little to no water pressure while the fire hydrant is being replaced.

Streets affected will include W. Sears Street from N. Chandler Avenue to N. Armstrong Ave. on N. Armstrong from W. Morton to W. Gandy St.

The estimated time for replacement is 5 hours, according to the city.

