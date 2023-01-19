Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fire hydrant replacement in Denison may affect water pressure in area

The City of Denison is planning to replace a fire hydrant in town that could affect the water...
The City of Denison is planning to replace a fire hydrant in town that could affect the water pressure in that area.(WILX)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is planning to replace a fire hydrant in town that could affect the water pressure in that area.

In a Facebook post, the city said utility crews will be replacing the fire hydrant at W. Sears and N. Scullin Ave. on Friday at 9 a.m.

The city said surrounding customers may experience little to no water pressure while the fire hydrant is being replaced.

Streets affected will include W. Sears Street from N. Chandler Avenue to N. Armstrong Ave. on N. Armstrong from W. Morton to W. Gandy St.

The estimated time for replacement is 5 hours, according to the city.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Shane Cooper, 42, was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and...
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

Latest News

Signs dedicating the Highway 70 Bypass to Deputy Jarid Taylor went up over the weekend
Bryan County Deputy memorialized with stretch of U.S. Highway 70 Bypass
Waterloo Lake Dr. in Denison will be closing for several weeks starting Monday
Waterloo Lake Drive to close during reconstruction project
A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot...
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
Johnston County Emergency Management is working on repair a busted line near the bridge...
Johnston County residents may experience water outage