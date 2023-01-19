Texoma Local
Grayson, Collin County students show off skills at Austin College Special Olympics Basketball Competition

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s nothing but net at Austin College on Wednesday for a highly anticipated basketball competition.

But this basketball game doesn’t start with a jump ball, buzzer, or referee.

“I’m just trying to have fun,” said participant Alan Rodriguez.

For these Grayson and Collin County students, this is possibly the most anticipated basketball tournament of the year.

“They set their school year by what we do in Special Olympics, and it’s like they’re already ready to go before I’m ready to go,” said Danna Percell, an adaptive PE teacher and the head of delegation and coach for Special Olympics at Sherman ISD.

The Special Olympic Basketball Competition at Austin College lets students show off their skills in everything from passing to dribbling and shooting.

“I like the dribble better,” said Rodriguez. “I’m not good at shooting.”

Percell said the competition helps kids score a few skills.

“If I get them at five, I’m going to move them up by the time they’re a senior into advanced skills, if at all possible,” said Percell. “My goal is they can do recreation skills through their lifetime.”

“Basketball skills have improved,” said participant Chris Stegman.

It’s also a lesson: With a little bit of practice, you can shoot for any goal, on or off the court.

“You can think, I went from this to this, and this is how far I went into life,” said Stegman. “I’ve grown so much, and you can just be proud of yourself.”

