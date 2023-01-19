Johnston County residents may experience water outage
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Residents and customers in Rural Water District #3 in Johnston County are going to be out of water due to a busted line.
In a Facebook post, the Johnston County Emergency Management said the construction near the bridge on Blue River Rd. has busted a line.
They ask that residents be patient while they work on repairs.
