Johnston County residents may experience water outage

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Residents and customers in Rural Water District #3 in Johnston County are going to be out of water due to a busted line.

In a Facebook post, the Johnston County Emergency Management said the construction near the bridge on Blue River Rd. has busted a line.

They ask that residents be patient while they work on repairs.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.