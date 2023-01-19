Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mother at center of Amber Alert arrested for alleged kidnapping of biological daughter

A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that...
A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert Monday.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert Monday.

Amy Lyn Payne is facing charges of kidnapping of a child/ abduction/ child stealing, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Payne was arrested Wednesday at her home without incident by Marshall County Deputies and the Marietta Police Department.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Payne, who lost parental rights of Abby Carter, had been in contact with the child Monday and picked her up. An Amber Alert was immediately issued because of the circumstances.

Later in the day the sheriffs office received a call stating Carter had been dropped off by her biological mother at a residence, according to the press release.

Payne was booked into the Marshall County Jail.

A Felony arrest warrant was issued today through Marshall County for Amy Payne for the charge of Kidnapping of a...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say

Latest News

The Grayson County Fire Marshal told us Sunday’s fire was no accident and a criminal...
Owner offers reward to find arsonist
In 2021, Denison Police worked 57 catalytic converter theft calls.
Denison taking steps to lower catalytic convertor thefts
A Pauls Valley woman recently completed treatment that saved her leg from amputation,
Pauls Valley woman able to keep foot after using hyperbaric oxygen chamber
The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75