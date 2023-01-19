Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma Senator filed trio of measures related to state parks

Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed three pieces of legislation related to state parks and...
Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed three pieces of legislation related to state parks and their operations.(Oklahoma State Senate)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLA. (KXII) - Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed three pieces of legislation related to state parks and their operations.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Senate, under Senate Bill 673, entrance fees could only be charged for travel trailers and recreational vehicles and could not exceed $8. Those fees would be used by the state parks where they are collected.

“The needs of our state parks and the people visiting them are always changing,” Burns said. “Reducing costs will encourage more visitors, and the fees that are charged will go directly back to that park for upkeep and improvements.”

The press release states that Senate Bill 675 would transfer Hugo Lake Park to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

“This attraction hasn’t been classified as a state park for the last decade, and local economies have been negatively impacted over time,” Burns said. “Transferring this park back to the Tourism and Recreation Department would open the door to more funding for this scenic recreation area and allow for modernization.”

Senate Bill 3 provides that the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission must obtain legislative approval if it decides to cancel or not renew a lease for real property upon which a state park is located or takes action resulting in the loss or change of ownership of a state park.

“As we have seen with the Hugo Lake Park, changing ownership of a state park is not always the best solution,” Burns said. “If this issue arises again in the future, this measure would require the Legislature to decide whether to renew the lease. This bill ensures legislators can better support what is best for the citizens they serve and what’s best for the state’s tourism and recreation industry.”

These measures can be heard when the legislative session convenes on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Shane Cooper, 42, was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and...
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

Latest News

A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot...
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
Johnston County Emergency Management is working on repair a busted line near the bridge...
Johnston County residents may experience water outage
OHP distracted driving
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cracks down on distracted drivers
OHP distracted driving
OHP distracted driving awareness