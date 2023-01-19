Owner offers reward to find arsonist

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe.

It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of the building went up in flames.

Back then the Grayson County Fire Marshal couldn’t determine the cause.

But they told us Sunday’s fire was no accident and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Cafe owner Diane Ing said, “$5,000 reward for anybody that can get any information about the fire, the building will have to be torn down, it’s totaled.”

Ing says folks may contact her directly or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.