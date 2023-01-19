Texoma Local
Pauls Valley woman able to keep foot after using hyperbaric oxygen chamber

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley woman recently completed treatment that saved her leg from amputation,

Sharon Brown and a team of medical workers spent weeks working to get her foot back to health after an ulcer didn’t heal.

“I said I don’t wanna get it cut off, doc,” Brown said. “I’ll do anything you tell me to do.”

“It’s either usually amputation or try and see if this works,” nurse practitioner Wendy Kincaid said.

To heal her foot, Brown was put into a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber.

“It’s pressurized oxygen, they breathe it into their lungs and so it just helps the body to perfuse, so it helps with healing,” Kincaid said. “Diabetic ulcers, gangrene.”

“We literally called it her spa day,” licensed practical nurse Casey Whaley said. “She was in there and nobody would bother her. She got her quiet time.”

Brown had 40 appointments in the chamber. She didn’t miss a single one and became fast friends with her nurses.

“Sharon has become like family to me,” Whaley said. “To watch her through the process coming in and having low self esteem because of the wound, and not being able to work. And to slowly see her progress to smiling, to see her walk, tip-toe on her crutches, and get back to the things she enjoys. That’s pretty awesome.”

“It’s been wonderful,” Brown said. “If I had to do it all over again I would want to do it here.”

