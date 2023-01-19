Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself.

When troopers arrived to Hester’s location, they attempted to pull him over, but Hester drove away.

OHP said the chase lasted about half an hour before coming to an end near Fort Washita.

“At the culmination of the pursuit, the subject stopped, exited his vehicle and was disobeying law enforcement commands, and unfortunately shot himself,” Hampton said.

Hampton said Hester’s injuries are not life threatening.

Hester could face charges of eluding and traffic violations that occurred during the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.