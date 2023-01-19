Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot...
A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head.(file)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself.

When troopers arrived to Hester’s location, they attempted to pull him over, but Hester drove away.

OHP said the chase lasted about half an hour before coming to an end near Fort Washita.

“At the culmination of the pursuit, the subject stopped, exited his vehicle and was disobeying law enforcement commands, and unfortunately shot himself,” Hampton said.

Hampton said Hester’s injuries are not life threatening.

Hester could face charges of eluding and traffic violations that occurred during the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Shane Cooper, 42, was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and...
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

Latest News

Johnston County Emergency Management is working on repair a busted line near the bridge...
Johnston County residents may experience water outage
Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed three pieces of legislation related to state parks and...
Oklahoma Senator filed trio of measures related to state parks
OHP distracted driving
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cracks down on distracted drivers
OHP distracted driving
OHP distracted driving awareness