Representative Pat Fallon visits Denison, addresses top issues in Congress

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon talked business during a stop today at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

After meeting with local business leaders, Fallon addressed some of the issues the U.S. House is facing, like the looming vote on the country’s debt limit.

The U.S. will reach its $31.4 trillion debt limit on Thursday.

Congress decides whether or not the ceiling gets raised.

Fallon said he plans to vote against a raise to the limit.

“There’s going to be a day of reckoning,” said Fallon. “Is that day of reckoning going to be in 2023, or is it going to be a year from now or five years from now? It is coming, and I think the earlier we address it the better off we’ll be. Washington has never had a revenue problem. Washington D.C. has a spending problem.”

Fallon also introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, citing he failed to secure the country’s border and alledging he lied about the borders security.

“Alejandro Mayorkas has engaged in a pattern of behavior that proves he is unfit to serve,” said Fallon. “And there’s three articles, and the articles are number one: he has lost operation control of the Southern border.”

All this comes after Congress went through fifteen rounds of voting to elect Kevin McCarthy as house speaker.

“I voted for Kevin McCarthy because he won the Republican conference, which is our caucus,” said Fallon. “He won it 188 to 31. The reason why you have the conference to begin with is then you all go out and vote for the person that wins that because then that way you cut out the other party from having influence in who the speaker is.”

