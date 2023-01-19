Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Representative Pat Fallon visits Denison, addresses top issues in Congress

After meeting with local business leaders, Fallon addressed some of the issues the U.S. House...
After meeting with local business leaders, Fallon addressed some of the issues the U.S. House is facing, like the looming vote on the country’s debt limit, writing articles of impeachment, and his vote for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon talked business during a stop today at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

After meeting with local business leaders, Fallon addressed some of the issues the U.S. House is facing, like the looming vote on the country’s debt limit.

The U.S. will reach its $31.4 trillion debt limit on Thursday.

Congress decides whether or not the ceiling gets raised.

Fallon said he plans to vote against a raise to the limit.

“There’s going to be a day of reckoning,” said Fallon. “Is that day of reckoning going to be in 2023, or is it going to be a year from now or five years from now? It is coming, and I think the earlier we address it the better off we’ll be. Washington has never had a revenue problem. Washington D.C. has a spending problem.”

Fallon also introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, citing he failed to secure the country’s border and alledging he lied about the borders security.

“Alejandro Mayorkas has engaged in a pattern of behavior that proves he is unfit to serve,” said Fallon. “And there’s three articles, and the articles are number one: he has lost operation control of the Southern border.”

All this comes after Congress went through fifteen rounds of voting to elect Kevin McCarthy as house speaker.

“I voted for Kevin McCarthy because he won the Republican conference, which is our caucus,” said Fallon. “He won it 188 to 31. The reason why you have the conference to begin with is then you all go out and vote for the person that wins that because then that way you cut out the other party from having influence in who the speaker is.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has recovered the remains of a child in rural...
OSBI: Remains of child recovered in Grady County
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say

Latest News

The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
The Special Olympic Basketball Competition at Austin College lets students show off their...
Grayson, Collin County students show off skills at Austin College Special Olympics Basketball Competition
Denison City Council passed an ordinance to regulate who can place donation bins around town.
City of Denison to regulate donation bins
Fullerton Park in Davis is working on new upgrades
Fullerton Park in Davis getting new features