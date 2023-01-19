Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Los Angeles.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - David Crosby, founding member of legendary 1960s rock groups The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his wife told Variety.

Crosby was 81. His wife said in a statement to Variety that he passed away “after a long illness.”

Her statement to Variety reads: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Shane Cooper, 42, was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and...
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

Latest News

During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a Minnesota woman has a new way to test for cervical...
Tampon-like device will help 'detect cervical cancer within the comfort of your own home'
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
Cannabis vaping products are showcased at Housing Works, New York's first legal cannabis...
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
FILE - A member of the Mile High Youth Corps walks near a smoldering pile of tree debris during...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires
Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Propping feet on Pelosi desk was mistake, man testifies