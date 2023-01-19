Texoma Local
Waterloo Lake Drive to close during reconstruction project

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced the beginning of the Waterloo Lake sewer line construction project Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the city said the project will start on Monday and is expected to take 12-14 months.

Waterloo Lake Dr. will be closed for the first few weeks of the project, and a detour will be provided for drivers in the area.

There will be a lane closure on Lillis, and nearby residential streets with restricted access throughout the project.

The contractor will notify affected properties in advance with further details.

If you have questions, call Denison’s Public Works team at 903-465-2720, option 2.

