Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Independent School District School Board approved a four-day instructional week academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Thursday night’s board meeting.

Classes will start on Aug. 7, and go until May 23, with every Friday being off through the school year.

The district says the four day week will boost attendance, promote student well being, and improve work-life balance.

Childcare will be provided through the YMCA for pre-kindergarten through 7th grade students on Fridays, but the cost is $45 a week.

A full academic calendar and more information can be found on the district’s website.

