Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in Max crashes

Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in Max crashes. Shown here, BOC Aviation 737-8. Image...
Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in Max crashes. Shown here, BOC Aviation 737-8. Image credit: Boeing(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A federal judge is ordering Boeing to appear in court next week and be arraigned on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets.

The judge’s ruling Thursday threatens to unravel an agreement that Boeing negotiated with the government to avoid prosecution.

The judge’s ruling comes after relatives of passengers killed in the crashes say the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families.

U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, ordered Boeing to send a representative to his courtroom next Thursday for arraignment.

