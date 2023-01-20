Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail.

Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area of a cell and attacked him.

The victim had a fractured eye socket and had to be flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. He has since been released.

The four men who attacked him are not facing felony assault charges, according to Scott.

