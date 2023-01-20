Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate

The Pontotoc County Undersheriff said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured...
The Pontotoc County Undersheriff said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area of a cell and attacked him.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail.

Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area of a cell and attacked him.

The victim had a fractured eye socket and had to be flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. He has since been released.

The four men who attacked him are not facing felony assault charges, according to Scott.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three story complex will come with amenities like a clubhouse, playground and an outdoor...
The Choctaw Nation breaks ground on apartment complex
The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday.
Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot...
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

Latest News

The Illinois River as seen from Goat's Bluffat the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife...
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in Max crashes. Shown here, BOC Aviation 737-8. Image...
Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in Max crashes
he Denison Development held it’s 21st economic development summit Friday morning.
Denison Development Alliance holds 21st Economic Summit
Durant Mayor Oden Grube will be stepping down as the city’s mayor.
Durant Mayor resigning due to health reasons